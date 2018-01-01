the company

Created by menswear nerd Jon Yeazel in 2012, The Fashion Anchor delivers a useful and innovative alternative to the plastic, metal and magnetic collar stays found in today’s department stores. Jon wholeheartedly believes that this is hands down the best way to maintain the look of your collar. The Anchors really get down to the core functionality of what guys want out of their collar stays, making their collars stand up and stay down all at the same time.

We are confident that the quality and usefulness of the product will speak for itself while we carve out a niche of loyal customers and continue to educate new ones on this simple, yet effective method to keep your collars under control. Our customers have proven to be our most powerful marketing tool as our word of mouth sales increase month over month.